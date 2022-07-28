CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
Daily 3 Midday
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
Daily 4
1-4-2-7
(one, four, two, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.87
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.87)
Estimated jackpot: $239,000
Fantasy 5
05-23-26-34-38
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $181,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
