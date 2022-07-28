CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Daily 3 Midday

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

Daily 4

1-4-2-7

(one, four, two, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.87

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.87)

Estimated jackpot: $239,000

Fantasy 5

05-23-26-34-38

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000