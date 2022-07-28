County begins hazardous tree removal in Lacamas Regional Park

www.camaspostrecord.com
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
2-alarm fire causes ‘substantial damage’ to Ridgefield home
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, along with Clark County Fire District #6, responded to a house fire in Ridgefield around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Tolo Mountain Fire now 41 acres, 20% contained, officials say
The wildfire burning in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend has spread to 41 acres since being reported at 8 acres last Thursday.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Officials plead with swimmers to wear life jackets amid recent drownings
In the wake of several water emergencies this week, first responders want the public to be aware that the rivers are more dangerous than normal for this time of year.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Chronicle
Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash
A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
MultCo report finds county wrongfully approved over $525K to contractor
A Multnomah County auditor investigation revealed that a contractor received over half a million dollars in unallowable costs from the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
‘Suspicious’: Audi on fire spread to brush in Hillsboro
A fire spread from a silver Audi to nearby brush in Hillsboro Sunday morning in what investigators said is a suspicious blaze.
Chronicle
Toledo Man, 20, Drowns in Chehalis River on Friday Evening
A 20-year-old Toledo man drowned in the Chehalis River on Friday afternoon near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail off Highway 603. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:54 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 603 for a reported drowning. Lewis County Fire District 6 was also among the agencies that responded to the call.
Low-income housing complex for seniors opens in Vancouver, right across from homeless encampments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a brand new four-story housing complex, made especially for low-income seniors. “Today is huge for me, huge,” said Beth Funk, who is about to move in. She spoke through tears of joy. “My life will be stable for the first time since I was 19.”
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
KATU.com
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
kptv.com
Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
kptv.com
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.
