Business relocates from downtown SLC after owner says crime, violence took over area

www.ksl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
Related
KUTV
Man throws items, causes over $11,000 in damages at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a man after they said he threw items of a business and caused an estimated $11,510 in property damages. Daniel Snell, 39, was seen by a Salt Lake City police officer throwing items over a fence, which caused them to break. The...
UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set...
ksl.com
Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a gold SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 1300 S. Major Street in Salt Lake City on Sunday night,. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. on July 31 when officers received information of a man who'd been hit by a car that drove away, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
kjzz.com
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man missing in Payson Canyon as Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, and revealed the search plan for Saturday night. The ground search has been scaled back, says a social...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salt Lake City murder suspect arrested in California following standoff
A suspect allegedly connected to the 2019 murder of a Salt Lake City woman was arrested following a standoff in California on Thursday.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police launch investigation after woman's death in police custody ruled a homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have launched what they call an officer-involved critical incident protocol after the state medical examiner determined that the death of woman who was detained by police in January is a homicide. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, died on Jan. 30, at Salt Lake...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
ksl.com
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
Woman dies after being hit by FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City
A woman died after she was struck by a UTA FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City on Thursday afternoon.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Comments / 0