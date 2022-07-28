ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business relocates from downtown SLC after owner says crime, violence took over area

ABC4

UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a gold SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 1300 S. Major Street in Salt Lake City on Sunday night,. The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. on July 31 when officers received information of a man who'd been hit by a car that drove away, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
ABC 4

Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID

