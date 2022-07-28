15-year-old dies while driving motorcycle in St. Louis after crash with SUV

www.tncontentexchange.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler Texas
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Nikolai was a third-generation Cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. He was going to be a senior.
15-year-old shot in St. Louis early Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot in St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, according to St. Louis police. Officers arrived at the location and found the girl inside the residence. The girl was shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
tncontentexchange.com
A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets. Hours later, two people...
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
tncontentexchange.com
Man killed in St. Louis' Central West End was facing charges in toddler's death
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a Jennings man shot and killed Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 48, was found just before 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to St. Louis police. He was found in the 4400...
tncontentexchange.com
Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the victim dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in his 20s. Police have not released his name. Homicide...
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
tncontentexchange.com
Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests
ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
KMOV
Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 0