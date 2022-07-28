Michigan Woman Didn't Know She Had A Bullet In Her Head For Almost A Week

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan woman had a small bullet lodged in her skull for nearly a week and had no idea, according to MLive .

58-year-old Mary Volz is an addiction counselor with Holy Cross Services. After suffering an unexplainable wound to her forehead over the Fourth of July weekend, she fell in her Saginaw Township home and was rushed to the local hospital . That's when doctors discovered there was a small bullet lodged in her skull. However, virtually everything else about the bullet is unknown, including when, where and why Volz was shot .

“The only thing we know for sure is that sometime between the evening of June 27 and the evening of June 29 is when it happened,” said Volz’s oldest brother, Matt Volz . “She walked around with a bullet in her head for almost a week. She doesn’t remember anything about being shot,” Matt Volz said. “She just remembers after (June 27) falling down a lot.”

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the hospital and took a report, according to Sergeant Steven Moore (via MLive ), but it's still unknown where the bullet came from or when it was fired. At the time of this writing, the incident is under investigation.