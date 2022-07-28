A True Cat Burglar In Phoenix, Arizona

963kklz.com
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
AZFamily
Arizona veterans respond after PACT Act blocked in the Senate
Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day trip to San Diego, including one day of going behind the scenes of being a zookeeper!. Happy National Mutt Day!. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Sunday...
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue people stranded on top of their car in flooded Phoenix wash
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
AZFamily
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
AZFamily
Officers searching for armed man inside Arizona Mills mall in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is on the loose after police say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills mall on Friday evening. Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.
webcenterfairbanks.com
PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home
TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Nearly three dozen chihuahuas are recovering after authorities rescued them from severe hoarding conditions at a home in Arizona. Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a Tempe-area home on Thursday, where they found 31 chihuahuas living in deplorable conditions. According to...
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
AZFamily
Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after 2 men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested an armed and dangerous man suspected of being involved in a double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel earlier this week. Phoenix police said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested early Saturday morning. Investigators say two men...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Wellness Retreats In Arizona To Rejuvenate
The healing properties of the Arizona sunshine are transformative. The rugged, mountainous scenery juxtaposes the soft, pampering treatments at Arizona’s wellness retreats and spas. From earthy to luxurious pampering, you will find a personal self-care resort to suit your style. I am a spa treatment devotee. I have been...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how the Arizona technology sector pushes for gender equality
The representation of women in technology in Arizona is lower than we want it to be and far lower than it should be. According to a recent Deloitte report, women have hovered at 30% to 32% of the technology workforce globally since 2019. In technical roles specifically, women make up only 24% of the global workforce. The good news is that these figures are slowly improving, and Deloitte predicts that the total number of women in technology will reach 33% in 2022, but there is a lot more work to do. Arizona sits slightly below the global average at 30.6%, according to the Q1 2022 Arizona Technology Impact Report, the Arizona Technology Council’s quarterly technology report created by eImpact.
fox10phoenix.com
‘My world had stopped’: Family grows concerned as Phoenix woman vanishes without a trace
PHOENIX - "My heart really breaks for those families that are waiting for years and years. It’s just a terrible place to be." A place of not knowing where your loved one is at this very moment. That experience is taking a toll on the family of Michelle Bernstein-Schultz.
AZFamily
31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding home in Tempe
Celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved at Humane Society's 24th annual Compassion With Fashion. Fall down the rabbit hole with the Arizona Humane Society for the 24th annual Compassion with Fashion at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Sunday, Oct. 23. Drought causing more bobcats to pop...
AZFamily
Tempe woman receives money back after claiming rental home was creepy, unsafe
There are more for sale signs popping up all across the Valley. Currently, there are more than 20,000 real estate listings in the Phoenix area. Before you start buying supplies you think your child may need, experts say hold on until the first week of school. Surprise man receives replacement...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Suspect in west Phoenix hotel double homicide in custody
The suspect in a double shooting Thursday at a west Phoenix hotel was reportedly taken into custody overnight.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
