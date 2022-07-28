ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Co-worker says man who died in St. Louis flooding on Tuesday was a ‘great guy’

By Dana Rieck St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the victim dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in his 20s. Police have not released his name. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
KMOV

Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Great Guy#St Louis County#Louis
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Burger King
tncontentexchange.com

Resources for St. Louis city flood victims

Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash

Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy