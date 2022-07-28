Co-worker says man who died in St. Louis flooding on Tuesday was a ‘great guy’

www.tncontentexchange.com
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the victim dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was in his 20s. Police have not released his name. Homicide...
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets. Hours later, two people...
Resources for St. Louis city flood victims
Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Carjacking suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officer near St. Louis
An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.
Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Detective Archie Shaw retires after 30 years
ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis Metro Police Detective retires after 30 years protecting the streets. Detective Archie Shaw received numerous accolades during his service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, including nine Chief Letter of Accommodations and 30 Awards of Excellence. He served on the Swat...
