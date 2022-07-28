Co-worker says man who died in St. Louis flooding on Tuesday was a ‘great guy’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO