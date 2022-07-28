United Way SWVA receives $10,000 donation from Owens & Minor Foundation to support Buchanan County

www.993thex.com
Related
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Kingsport Times-News
Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound
POUND — Pound residents needing cleanup and personal care supplies can get them at Town Hall on Monday. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said residents affected by Thursday’s flash flood can pick up wet wipes, industrial Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray at Town Hall from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Toiletries will also be available along with a limited supply of mop handles, cleaning brushes and other supplies.
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power Company proposes systems to reduce power outages in Washington County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington County could be getting new infrastructure that will help reduce power outages. Appalachian Power is submitting a formal request for three battery energy storage systems Monday. Once these systems are installed, the company stated, Washington County will have less power outages. A spokesperson for AEP...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Four decade old family owned business destroyed by flooding in Letcher County
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - There is plenty of devastation to go around following a record crest of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Letcher County. For one woman, the water not only washed away her business, it took a precious memory from her. “That Cooper was in front...
wchstv.com
Pike County residents assess flood damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Pike County is discovering more flood damage as water recedes in the hard hit southern part of the county. On Friday, dropping floodwaters revealed damage in the county, including destroyed roads and bridges. As dramatic as the scene was Thursday, the picture that remained was an ugly scar that will require major cleanup and repairs.
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-cities
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Comments / 0