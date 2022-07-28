11-year-old girl hit by boat, killed in accident on lake in Hillsdale County: DNR

HILLSDALE (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after a 11-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident Wednesday in southern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the child was struck by a boat on Lake Michindoh, offshore of the Michindoh Conference Center and Christian camp on Bacon Road on the east side of the lake.

According to the DNR, at around 3 p.m. on July 27, a 25-year-old lifeguard was operating a 1989 Supra Sunsport that was pulling 12 children on a "banana boat," which is a non-motorized inflatable tube that's pulled by a motorized boat. Both the boat and the tube belonged to the Michindoh Conference Center, officials said.

Four children fell off the banana boat, and when the lifeguard turned around to rescue the kids, one of them — the 11-year-old girl — was hit by the boat.

The man didn't see the girl before he hit her, but after he did he immediately jumped into the water to help her, the DNR said.

A woman from the conference center called 911, and EMS arrived. The girl was treated at the dock and then rushed to Hillsdale County Hospital where she died of her injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It's unclear if any charges could be filed in connection with the girl's death.

The DNR noted that all of the kids were wearing life jackets and helmets, adding that weather conditions were favorable for boating, there were no other boats on the lake at the time, and alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been a factor.

The boat operator has a Michigan boater safety certificate and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, North Adam Fire Department and Reading Emergency Unit all assisted with this incident.

No names are being released at this time.