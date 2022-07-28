State of emergency declared in Dickenson County, Virginia following severe flooding

www.993thex.com
wvtf.org
Youngkin declares state of emergency after Southwest Virginia hit by another round of flash flooding
For the second time this month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to speed the response to flash flooding in Southwest Virginia. The governor's declaration Thursday evening allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people to assist with relief efforts in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The area was hit by flash flooding early Thursday morning, closing roads and forcing some evacuations and rescues of stranded residents. There have been no reports of deaths related to the flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southwest corner of the state until 10:00 Friday evening.
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
Pound residents speak on flooding experiences
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces. On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker. Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about […]
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
993thex.com
Portion Of Interstate 81 Southbound In Abingdon To Be Closed
A Multi day lane closure is now in effect for a portion of Interstate 81 for bridge repairs in Abingdon. Interstate 81’s southbound right lane at mile marker 16 will be closed until Wednesday August third at six AM. Crews are repairing a hole in the bridge deck, and local traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in six West Virginia counties affected by storms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties after they were hammered by severe storms this week. The six counties were pounded by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds, causing...
wcyb.com
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky hit with massive flooding
Emergency crews were rescuing people from rooftops Thursday morning, following massive rainfall in portions of southeastern Kentucky, and Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to be in double digits. The areas affected include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike counties, where local officials issued states of...
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
wcyb.com
Evacuation order issued for Pound Bottom, swift water rescue teams respond to Pound
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Swift water rescue teams are responding to Pound, due to flash flooding in the area. The Appalachia Fire Department is also responding to the area. Additionally, the Bristol, Virginia Swift Water Team will soon depart for Pound. We'll have updates as they become available.
wcyb.com
Evacuations underway in Coeburn due to flooding
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Evacuations are underway Thursday in Coeburn due to flooding. The evacuations are along Route 72 north toward Clintwood. The road is closed due to high water. Coeburn Middle School is being opened as an emergency shelter. We'll have updates as they become available.
ABC 33/40 News
Gallery: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia following heavy rainfall
Flooding has hit Southwest Virginia, particularly Wise and Dickenson counties, following heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. When safe to do so, send us your pictures and videos by going to WCYB.com/chimein. Check for updates throughout the day on News 5 and WCYB.com/weather.
wymt.com
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede. One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks. Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to...
Flash floods in Wyoming County leaves resident stranded
HANOVER, WV (WVNS)–The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern West Virginia on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Wyoming County residents are feeling the impact of that in parts of the county. Over in Hanover, Misty Lee experienced some of the worst of it. Lee lives two minutes down the road […]
Damage Assessment Going on in Buchanan County
Damage Assessment Going on in Buchanan County
wdrb.com
Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
wcyb.com
Businesses in Buchanan County face more flood damage
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — Flooding continues to impact people in Buchanan County and local businesses are still having to deal with the aftermath. It's been two weeks since the initial flood damage in Buchanan County and now some are dealing with more flood damage. As rain continues to linger...
Tracking severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike Counties following flash flooding overnight into Thursday.
