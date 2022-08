Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured collarbone, manager David Bell announced Monday afternoon (via C. Trent Rosecrans of the Athletic). Bell indicated the surgery isn’t expected to affect Stephenson’s timetable, although the club nevertheless transferred him from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list to clear a roster spot for the reinstatement of outfielder Albert Almora Jr. from the COVID-19 list.

