The immersive novel 'Tomorrow' is a winner for gamers and n00bs alike

Pop Culture Happy Hour
We've got dirty words on the brain. Today, we're talking about the use and functions of profanity in entertainment and how it may or may not be changing. In this episode from way back in 2013, I chat with our pals Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon and Trey Graham about everything from "Anchorman" to "South Park" to Shakespeare. I'm Linda Holmes. And in this encore episode of NPR's POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR, we're talking about profanity in pop culture.
In a new memoir in verse, Alora Young traces the lives of generations of Black women
A young Black woman coming of age traced her life back through generations of mothers in her family. ALORA YOUNG: My name is Alora Young. I'm 19 years old. I'm a poet. I'm an activist. And I am a lover. FADEL: Young has a gift for spoken word. And she...
In 'The Last White Man,' these neighbors find their skin colors are changing
One morning, Anders, who is a white man, wakes up and finds his skin has turned brown. His girlfriend, Oona, will eventually follow and much of the rest of his unnamed town and society. Let's ask Mohsin Hamid to read from his new work, "The Last White Man." Mr. Hamid?
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. When Dr. Danielle Reed was a kid, she conducted her own little experiments with taste. DANIELLE REED: I was very attracted to anything with, like, the tiniest hint of sweetness. And so I started by pulling the tender end of a grass shoot and putting that in my mouth and chewing on it.
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
We've gotta talk about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come over. KIANA FITZGERALD: So "Virgo's Groove" is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it's just all encompassing of all the things that many people love, especially me. I love all the elements that she included here. And it's just as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there's, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think both of those acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I, you know, listen to this album again and again and again, it's going to be the one that I come back to. But overall, this song is magnifique.
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed about show like Netflix's Stranger Things or Apple TV's Ted Lasso, there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso,"...
< How to know when you spend too much time online and need to log off
This is NPR's LIFE KIT, and I'm Mayowa Aina. The first thing I do when I wake up is check my phone. (SOUNDBITE OF SKINNY WILLIAMS AND TIMOTHY KVASNOSKY'S "STARK CONTRAST") AINA: I just need to see how much time I have before I need to get to work. But then I'll see a good morning text or a message from my buddy that came in overnight. He's a night owl. It's usually a meme, so I got to go see it on Instagram. Naturally after that, I had to hop on Twitter to get caught up on the latest drama. I'll open up my email, too, just to see if there's anything urgent.
Brace yourself, because Grace Cummings will blow you away
When I heard today's guest for the first time, I did a double take at my speakers because her voice is just incredible — she's like a force of nature. Her name is Grace Cummings; she's from Melbourne, Australia; and a little while ago, she came halfway around the world and performed in front of a live World Cafe audience. She also had a conversation with me about her new album, Storm Queen, how she discovered her voice and what "America" means to a person who grew up in Australia. Plus, she taught me and the audience a great Australian piece of slang, which you'll get to learn, too, later on in this session. We begin with her live performance of her song "Heaven." Brace yourself, because she will blow you away.
B.J. Novak learned a lot about himself — and Texas — while working on 'Vengeance'
B.J. Novak says his new movie, Vengeance, is all about breaking down assumptions — an experience he had onscreen as its lead actor, but also off-camera as its writer and director. The dark comedy follows Ben, a New York City-based journalist who travels to small-town Texas to investigate the...
Consider This from NPR
I C: I just remember, like, holding it and, like, sitting there on the toilet and seeing it and just, like, starting to shake and everything. It was two weeks after the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade. IC was holding a home pregnancy test, and it was positive. IC see lives in a small conservative county in Pennsylvania and uses they/them pronouns. IC asked to be identified by these initials because their family and their partner's family don't know they had an abortion. They spoke to NPR producer Brianna Scott.
