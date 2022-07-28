Crypto's nightmare scenario is here

www.politico.com
Don't be mad
2d ago
should have had it in a wallet. People that thought they give 5-10% on your crypto without leaning it out to other companies don't understand what they were doing.
Reply
4
Richard Fitzgerald
2d ago
does anyone really get this.. if so are you now buying ..who is going to make money..have they already..try to get your money out now..what...I can't.. sad..why..
Reply
5
Related
dailyhodl.com
dailyhodl.com
dailyhodl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
inputmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Comments / 5