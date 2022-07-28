Expect delays on U.S. 16

newslj.com
Related
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”
UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
newslj.com
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming
Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
It May Seem Impossible But There’s Even More Road Construction On Wyoming Highways Now
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anyone who has driven on Wyoming highways this summer has likely run into construction and that experience is not going to end any time soon. That’s because as soon as the snow melts here in the Cowboy State, road construction begins...
newslj.com
Gordon taps Secy. of State Buchanan as a judge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the 8th Judicial District, serving Goshen County. That has been his home county. Buchanan plans to remain in office for now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Coordinator Issues Guidance On What To Do If Boysen Dam Breaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Boysen Dam failed, the town of Thermopolis would be under 70 feet of water in about 90 minutes, according to an emergency coordinator for the region. “Sirens will sound, your phones will ring. It will not be time to call...
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
newslj.com
Judge issues full order banning trigger bill enforcement
JACKSON — Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens issued her full order restraining enforcement of Wyoming’s abortion ban. The order, in effect until noon Aug. 10, prohibits state officials from enforcing the ban, which was set to take effect July 27 after Gov. Mark Gordon certified the “trigger bill” on July 22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
Chuck Gray Condemns Wyoming’s Abortion Reversal, Crossover Voting at ‘Politics in the Park’
Campaign signs lined Washington Park on Wednesday evening, as politicians and constituents alike gathered for another rendition of 'Politics in the Park,' hosted by the Natrona County Republican Women. It was a busy evening for various candidates. Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott were on hand to speak about why they...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Yes, Those 15,000 Crossover Voters Could Determine This Year’s Races
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Never in Wyoming history have we seen an election like the GOP primary of 2022. These three hotly-contested races are a fight for the soul of the Republican party. Although it is called the Republican primary, it is easy to predict...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
montanarightnow.com
Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
capcity.news
UW: New snail species discovered in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A rare snail species known as the Rocky Mountain capshell was recently discovered for the first time in Wyoming by a group of researchers led by the University of Wyoming. The Rocky Mountain capshell, Acroloxus coloradensis, had previously been discovered in six lakes in Colorado, one...
newscenter1.tv
Sobriety checkpoints announced for August
PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
oilcity.news
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Comments / 0