Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
14news.com
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
104.1 WIKY
Old National Events Plaza announces 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season
Season subscriptions are on sale now for the Old National Events Plaza and Nederlander National Markets 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season!. “The upcoming season offers some of Broadway’s most loved classics, plus a few action-packed shows, so there is truly something for everyone,” notes Nick Wallace, The Plaza’s General Manager. “We look forward to welcoming our season subscribers and guests back to Aiken Theatre for Broadway this fall.”
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
What the Cluck? Chicken Farmer Says We’ve Been Storing Eggs Wrong This Whole Time
Is there a more perfect food than eggs? Can you think of a more widely purchased and widely consumed food? I don't know if I can think of any off the top of my head. Eggs are something almost all of us have been eating since a very early age and cooking with once we're old enough to make our own meals. Having said that, there still seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding eggs - one example would be the best and safest way to store your eggs.
visitowensboro.com
See Grammy-Winning Oak Ridge Boys Live in Owensboro
With a huge fan base that spans decades, the Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing you a night of Grammy-winning country music at the RiverPark Center on September 9. The Oak Ridge Boys have been touring and making music together for 50 years, creating one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have resulted in dozens of country music hits, many of which have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Inside Indiana Business
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
wevv.com
Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water' as waters rise
Recent rainfall has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the Evansville area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on a sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters. Tags. Indiana. Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water'...
14news.com
On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
104.1 WIKY
Ascension St. Vincent Getting Their Own Police Department
Patient safety is top priority for Ascension St. Vincent hospital. That is the reason for adding an in-house police department. Two former Evansville police officers, Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are the first two on the hospital’s force. This new addition will take the stress off EPD...
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
