Evansville, IN

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
104.1 WIKY

Old National Events Plaza announces 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season

Season subscriptions are on sale now for the Old National Events Plaza and Nederlander National Markets 2022-2023 Broadway in Evansville season!. “The upcoming season offers some of Broadway’s most loved classics, plus a few action-packed shows, so there is truly something for everyone,” notes Nick Wallace, The Plaza’s General Manager. “We look forward to welcoming our season subscribers and guests back to Aiken Theatre for Broadway this fall.”
14news.com

Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
city-countyobserver.com

Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond

EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
My 1053 WJLT

What the Cluck? Chicken Farmer Says We’ve Been Storing Eggs Wrong This Whole Time

Is there a more perfect food than eggs? Can you think of a more widely purchased and widely consumed food? I don't know if I can think of any off the top of my head. Eggs are something almost all of us have been eating since a very early age and cooking with once we're old enough to make our own meals. Having said that, there still seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding eggs - one example would be the best and safest way to store your eggs.
visitowensboro.com

See Grammy-Winning Oak Ridge Boys Live in Owensboro

With a huge fan base that spans decades, the Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing you a night of Grammy-winning country music at the RiverPark Center on September 9. The Oak Ridge Boys have been touring and making music together for 50 years, creating one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have resulted in dozens of country music hits, many of which have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
wevv.com

Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Inside Indiana Business

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
wevv.com

Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water' as waters rise

Recent rainfall has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the Evansville area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on a sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters. Tags. Indiana. Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water'...
14news.com

On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
104.1 WIKY

Ascension St. Vincent Getting Their Own Police Department

Patient safety is top priority for Ascension St. Vincent hospital. That is the reason for adding an in-house police department. Two former Evansville police officers, Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are the first two on the hospital’s force. This new addition will take the stress off EPD...
14news.com

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
OWENSBORO, KY

