Missouri State

Josh Hawley can’t wait for you to get your hands on his Manhood

Mic
 3 days ago
mgysgt
3d ago

First off Josh, after seeing you run down the hallway like a 4 yr old, it's decided that you have no manhood. So you don't have that problem.

Jack Cutler
3d ago

well Josh you got to have a manhood first inside a riot and then run away good manhood you got to have something to run away with and you ain't got no manhood you should show your to who needs to tuck a Carson since he's more worried about what you got down below

Candie
2d ago

I laugh every time I see this coward! He showed his true colors glad he’s not the man of my house he would say I’m out of here you’re on your own as the burglar breaks in !!

Community Policy