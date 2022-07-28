www.evansvilleliving.com
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
Moped driver hurt in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash around 3:15 p.m. Monday. It happened in the 800 block of Bellemeade Ave. Police say a moped driver ran into the back of a parked car. They are still investigating what caused him to do so. Emergency crews performed CPR...
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 12 hours ago. Gibson...
On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.
This is Why the Northbound Twin Bridge is Down to One Lane in Henderson
If you've tried to get from Henderson to Evansville across the northbound side of the Twin Bridges over the last couple of days, you likely noticed traffic wasn't moving quite as fast as it normally does in that direction. Unfortunately, it looks like that's going to continue for the next several days, possibly longer.
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
