Evansville, IN

14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
103GBF

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
wevv.com

Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
14news.com

Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
14news.com

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
14news.com

Moped driver hurt in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash around 3:15 p.m. Monday. It happened in the 800 block of Bellemeade Ave. Police say a moped driver ran into the back of a parked car. They are still investigating what caused him to do so. Emergency crews performed CPR...
14news.com

Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire

EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 12 hours ago. Gibson...
14news.com

On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
WEHT/WTVW

Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
14news.com

Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
WEHT/WTVW

Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
WEHT/WTVW

Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]

