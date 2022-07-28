Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted on murder charge

HOUSTON — Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. was indicted Thursday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in a ditch in December, prosecutors said.

Ware, 41, who played in 2003 and 2004 with Washington and San Francisco, was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ware’s girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen on April 25, 2021, at a party at her home, KPRC-TV reported. Her remains were discovered in a ditch in northern Harris County on Dec. 10, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in April confirmed that the remains were Pomaski’s, the newspaper reported.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Ogg said. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

If convicted of murder, Ware faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison, KTRK-TV reported.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division that is handling the case, said in a statement. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

According to Texas EquuSearch, Pomaski was last seen in the Spring area. Ware, who graduated from Klein Oak High School in Spring, was out on bail on an unrelated charge when Pomaski went missing, KRIV-TV reported. He had been named a person of interest in the case, according to the television station.

Ware, a felon, was given no bail for the unrelated case, KTRK reported. He had been pulled over for driving 115 mph, according to the television station. Investigators said deputies found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine in his possession, along with a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9 mm pistol, KTRK reported.

Ware remains in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online booking records.

