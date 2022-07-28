ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What is Equine Therapy?

By Courtnee Morton, DVM
petmd.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.petmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder

Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Mama Labrador Caring for Her Only Surviving Puppy Is Breaking Hearts

The sad reality about giving birth is that not everything always ends in smiles and tears of joy. There are oftentimes complications associated with giving birth. And not just for humans. Animals unfortunately can feel the pain of losing a baby too. Our hearts break for these instances just as much as it does for humans. But human or not, all these moms are so resilient.
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

What is a bladder stimulator?

A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Therapy#Psychological Therapy#Talk Therapy#Exposure Therapy
pethelpful.com

Mama Goat Alerts Kind Human That Her Babies Need Help in Touching Video

Building a bond with animals can be rewarding in so many ways, but one woman is patting herself on the back (and rightfully so) after listening to a goat's pleas for help. She shared the entire endeavor on her TikTok account, which is dedicated to the goats of the island she lives on, and the app is positively riveted.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever

When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
ANIMALS
BGR.com

First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission

A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
dailyphew.com

Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother

In Brazil, a dog took in a litter of baby opossums whose mother had been killed by another dog. Thankfully, Stephanie Maldonado discovered the infants quickly, and she and her dog Petrinha took care of them. Stephanie initially called a wildlife rescue organization to take in the infants who had...
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have Misophonia? What to Look for in a Therapist

Therapists across disciplines may help you learn coping skills for misophonia. Be a consumer of information and know what qualities to look for in a misophonia therapist. It is not always easy to discern which type of therapist, or which individual practitioner, is right for you. Although we have come a long way. we are still in the black hole of misophonia. Currently, misophonia is known as a disorder that crosses the boundaries of disciplines. How do you know what information to believe? How do you know who to trust?
MENTAL HEALTH
AFAR

How Horses Can Help Travelers Heal

Horses often “read human emotion and mirror it back." “Equus coaching” is an interactive therapeutic experience now available at some properties that can help improve mindfulness and relieve stress. On a breezy, sunny morning at Carmel Valley Ranch—a 500-acre oasis tucked into the foothills of the Santa Lucia...
ANIMALS
petside.com

Australian Shepherd vs Australian Cattle Dog

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking to understand the difference between Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog breeds? In this post, we examine both breeds and outline the similarities and differences so that you can better understand why the two look the same but are, in fact, separate breeds entirely.
PETS
Medical News Today

What to know about avoidant personality disorder

Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
dailyphew.com

Hairless Dog Transforms Into The Fluffiest And Happiest Girl

Mikita is a hairless dog who was living on the streets, specifically on a reservation in South Dakota, United States. When a rescuer from Lightshine Canine first saw her, her condition was concerning because her skin was too red, looking almost like it had been exposed to meat, she was extremely underweight, and she was barely able to move.
PETS
Real Homes

How to keep rabbits out of the garden: 7 kind methods to save your plants

Need to know how to keep rabbits out of the garden? Rabbits undoubtedly are cute, but they become a bit less cute when they've destroyed your kitchen garden and pooped all over the lawn. If you are being visited by large numbers of these fluffy creatures – that aren't your pets – you may want to start thinking about appropriate and humane deterrent methods.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Do Psychiatrists Do Psychotherapy Anymore?

A study revealed that psychotherapy practiced by psychiatrists decreased by more than half between 1996 and 2016. Psychiatrists prescribed psychotropic drugs at a higher rate for patients receiving no psychotherapy. Market forces and training limitations discourage psychotherapy by psychiatrists. Until late in the last century, individuals who have mental illness...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Learned Helplessness and C-PTSD

Understanding learned helplessness in the context of trauma might offer a way of working through C-PTSD symptoms. The theory of learned helplessness that originated in the late 1960s was originally studied for depression and is now a school of thought in the development of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) and other related conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
pethelpful.com

People are Cheering After Man Saves a Drowning Eagle

It's not everyday that you come upon an eagle in the wild. And it's even more rare to find an eagle in need. One man from British Columbia, Canada on TikTok just happened to be walking by when he spotted an eagle was struggling to free itself from some water. And now people in the comments are laughing at the bird's hilarious reaction.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy