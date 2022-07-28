What is Equine Therapy?

www.petmd.com
Related
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
pethelpful.com
Video of Mama Labrador Caring for Her Only Surviving Puppy Is Breaking Hearts
The sad reality about giving birth is that not everything always ends in smiles and tears of joy. There are oftentimes complications associated with giving birth. And not just for humans. Animals unfortunately can feel the pain of losing a baby too. Our hearts break for these instances just as much as it does for humans. But human or not, all these moms are so resilient.
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Mama Goat Alerts Kind Human That Her Babies Need Help in Touching Video
Building a bond with animals can be rewarding in so many ways, but one woman is patting herself on the back (and rightfully so) after listening to a goat's pleas for help. She shared the entire endeavor on her TikTok account, which is dedicated to the goats of the island she lives on, and the app is positively riveted.
Woah, the World's Heaviest Dog Weighed Over 300 Pounds! Plus, 15 Fattest Dog Breeds
Obesity in dogs is a very real problem. While every dog benefits from regular exercise and a regulated, healthy diet, some dog breeds—the fattest dog breeds, really—are just more likely than others to struggle with their weight. In fact, a 2020 survey shows that as many as 56 percent of dogs in the U.S. are either overweight or obese.
dailyphew.com
Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever
When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission
A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother
In Brazil, a dog took in a litter of baby opossums whose mother had been killed by another dog. Thankfully, Stephanie Maldonado discovered the infants quickly, and she and her dog Petrinha took care of them. Stephanie initially called a wildlife rescue organization to take in the infants who had...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Misophonia? What to Look for in a Therapist
Therapists across disciplines may help you learn coping skills for misophonia. Be a consumer of information and know what qualities to look for in a misophonia therapist. It is not always easy to discern which type of therapist, or which individual practitioner, is right for you. Although we have come a long way. we are still in the black hole of misophonia. Currently, misophonia is known as a disorder that crosses the boundaries of disciplines. How do you know what information to believe? How do you know who to trust?
How Horses Can Help Travelers Heal
Horses often “read human emotion and mirror it back." “Equus coaching” is an interactive therapeutic experience now available at some properties that can help improve mindfulness and relieve stress. On a breezy, sunny morning at Carmel Valley Ranch—a 500-acre oasis tucked into the foothills of the Santa Lucia...
petside.com
Australian Shepherd vs Australian Cattle Dog
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking to understand the difference between Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog breeds? In this post, we examine both breeds and outline the similarities and differences so that you can better understand why the two look the same but are, in fact, separate breeds entirely.
New Research Shows Psychoactive Brew Ayahuasca Improves Mood and Wellbeing
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic drink that's been used for hundreds of years in South America for ritual purposes. A new study suggests ayahuasca usage is linked to physical and mental health benefits, as well as overall better quality of life. Advocates hope research like this will help lawmakers, health professionals,...
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
dailyphew.com
Hairless Dog Transforms Into The Fluffiest And Happiest Girl
Mikita is a hairless dog who was living on the streets, specifically on a reservation in South Dakota, United States. When a rescuer from Lightshine Canine first saw her, her condition was concerning because her skin was too red, looking almost like it had been exposed to meat, she was extremely underweight, and she was barely able to move.
How to keep rabbits out of the garden: 7 kind methods to save your plants
Need to know how to keep rabbits out of the garden? Rabbits undoubtedly are cute, but they become a bit less cute when they've destroyed your kitchen garden and pooped all over the lawn. If you are being visited by large numbers of these fluffy creatures – that aren't your pets – you may want to start thinking about appropriate and humane deterrent methods.
psychologytoday.com
Do Psychiatrists Do Psychotherapy Anymore?
A study revealed that psychotherapy practiced by psychiatrists decreased by more than half between 1996 and 2016. Psychiatrists prescribed psychotropic drugs at a higher rate for patients receiving no psychotherapy. Market forces and training limitations discourage psychotherapy by psychiatrists. Until late in the last century, individuals who have mental illness...
Psych Centra
Learned Helplessness and C-PTSD
Understanding learned helplessness in the context of trauma might offer a way of working through C-PTSD symptoms. The theory of learned helplessness that originated in the late 1960s was originally studied for depression and is now a school of thought in the development of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) and other related conditions.
pethelpful.com
People are Cheering After Man Saves a Drowning Eagle
It's not everyday that you come upon an eagle in the wild. And it's even more rare to find an eagle in need. One man from British Columbia, Canada on TikTok just happened to be walking by when he spotted an eagle was struggling to free itself from some water. And now people in the comments are laughing at the bird's hilarious reaction.
Relax Your Mind — Mindful Meditation Benefits Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health
There are so many ways to maintain your mental and physical well-being, from talking to a therapist to regularly exercising. But one thing that many forget to do in the realm of wellness is to check in with themselves mentally, and one of the easiest ways to do that is with mindful meditation.
YOGA・
Comments / 0