Photos: Taste Fore The Tour surpasses donation goal

The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour, which fundraises for Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, took place July 18 at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

Taste Fore The Tour brought local sports celebrities, such as Matt Birk, Ben Leber and Kyle Rudolph, together with culinary celebrities, like Gavin Kaysen, the executive chef and owner of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour Bakery, Demi, and most recently, Mara and Socca Café at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The event was co-created by Wayne Kostroski and Pete Kostroski to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief.

Proceeds for the event went to VEAP, a basic-needs organization that aids people with food and housing insecurity and other needed services, serving the communities of Edina, Richfield, Bloomington and south Minneapolis.

“We surpassed our goal for this year of creating enough donations for VEAP to provide 750,000 new meals for families in need they serve,” Wayne Kostroski said in a news release. Donation levels will allow VEAP to give out over 800,000 new meals, he added.

“A new record for Taste Fore the Tour,” Wayne Kostroski also said.

For more information, visit tasteforethetour.com.