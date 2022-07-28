ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Photos: Taste Fore The Tour surpasses donation goal

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour, which fundraises for Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, took place July 18 at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

Taste Fore The Tour brought local sports celebrities, such as Matt Birk, Ben Leber and Kyle Rudolph, together with culinary celebrities, like Gavin Kaysen, the executive chef and owner of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour Bakery, Demi, and most recently, Mara and Socca Café at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The event was co-created by Wayne Kostroski and Pete Kostroski to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief.

Proceeds for the event went to VEAP, a basic-needs organization that aids people with food and housing insecurity and other needed services, serving the communities of Edina, Richfield, Bloomington and south Minneapolis.

“We surpassed our goal for this year of creating enough donations for VEAP to provide 750,000 new meals for families in need they serve,” Wayne Kostroski said in a news release. Donation levels will allow VEAP to give out over 800,000 new meals, he added.

“A new record for Taste Fore the Tour,” Wayne Kostroski also said.

For more information, visit tasteforethetour.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
Minneapolis, MN
Society
Edina, MN
Society
Edina, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Bloomington, MN
Society
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Richfield, MN
Bloomington, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fore#Charity#Volunteers Enlisted#Interlachen Country Club#Spoon Stable#Veap
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
196
Followers
325
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy