Rothy’s, a sustainable shoes and accessories brand, will open in Edina’s Galleria this fall, according to a July 22 announcement.

Rothy’s goods, made for men, women and children, are produced from recycled plastic bottles. The brand has helped reuse over 125 million single-use plastic bottles and 400,000 pounds of ocean-bound marine plastic, the announcement said.

For more information about Rothy’s, go to rothys.com.