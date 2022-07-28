Aggies Defensive end Jahzion Harris enters the transfer portal

Texas A&M received the news that projected sophomore rotational defensive end Jahzion Harris has officially entered the transfer portal. The Athletic’s Max Olson broke the news on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 2021 recruiting class, Harris was the 15th ranked EDGE prospect in the class and ranked as the No.2 player in New York, according to 247Sports . In his first and only season with the Aggies, Harris recorded 4 tackles, and 1 sack on the year, while showing promise as a dependable pass rusher if given time to develop in the defensive system.

Coming out of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York, 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn described Harris’s ability on the field:

Long, lean frame can easily carry another 25 pounds. Defensive end/outside linebacker ability. Fires off low and fast at snap. Has flexibility to dip shoulder and explode around edge. Athletic and uses speed well. Disengages and re-directs down line of scrimmage. Plus body control. Can chase down play from behind. Improved strength and mass vital. Must develop moves and not rely so much on speed and quickness. Increased hand speed and usage is important. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Should develop into a Day 3 NFL draft pick.

With all the talent on the defensive line coming from the historic 2022 recruiting class which included seven top 100 ranked defensive line prospects, losing depth pieces like Harris is just a part of the process in the modern age of college football, with the intent in attempting to give every highly touted prospect as many snaps as possible in their first season with a program.

We wish Jahzion Harris the best of luck on his journey to find a new home and compete for a starting position on the defensive line.

