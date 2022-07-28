Inaugural West Virginia Jamboree in the Mountains Festival announced

PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO