Inaugural West Virginia Jamboree in the Mountains Festival announced

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
West Milford holds 2nd Annual Old Mill Festival
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Old Mill Festival was held between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the West Milford Municipal Building and Community Center. This is the second year of the festival, but it is now named the “Old Mill Festival,” which the community is planning to have annually. Last year […]
Ohio State Fair 2022 concert series and show lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair kicks off this week for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to rides, vendors and games, the fair is home to a number of concerts and shows. Headlining acts at the Celeste Center include Nelly, Scotty McCreery, Ice Cube, Willie Nelson […]
WTAP
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled. The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones. “It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said...
wvpublic.org
Hammer Dulcimer Origins And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, traditional music fans are probably familiar with the mountain or lap dulcimer, but there is also the hammer dulcimer – a bigger, stationary instrument that’s a relative of a Ukrainian instrument called the tsymbaly. Inside Appalachia Folkways reporter Clara Haizlett brings a story about how the two are connected.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
Advance ticket sales ending Soon for WV State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The deadline to purchase advanced discounted tickets to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia is this Saturday, July 30. Tickets may be purchased by visiting statefairofwv.com/tickets/, calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the State Fair Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Saturday, July 30, from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
Metro News
South Charleston completes unbeaten run to the American Legion State Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a pair of victories on Friday, South Charleston Post 94 secured the West Virginia American Legion State Baseball Tournament title. South Charleston opened the day with a 7-2 win over Parkersburg to clinch a spot in next week’s Mid-Atlantic regional tourney. In their second game, Post 94 locked up the state title with an 8-5 win over the host team from Morgantown.
Robinson Grand car show and a movie
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Theatre partnered with North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Cars and Coffee to host a car show in the parking lot across from the theatre that ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 29. The show was free for anyone to come and enjoy, but the theatre also […]
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
WTAP
This Is Home: Alpaca Run Farm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alpaca Run Farm started when Earl Khorsrovi agreed to rescue 31 animals in need. What Earl thought was a one-time animal rescue grew into more than he ever imagined. Before he even had a fence in his yard, he had already rescued 28 Jacob sheep, 2...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Loses Top Quarterback Recruit
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, high school senior Raheim Jeter, a 6’3 235 pound strong-armed 2023 quarterback out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, de-committed from the West Virginia Mountaineers and has re-opened his recruitment. Jeter initially chose the Mountaineers on his birthday earlier this year over offers from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Razing a Fuss
PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
WTAP
Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies. The Department of Health and Human Resources says children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing. Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Automatic benefits will go to some who are eligible in certain cases.
Augusta Free Press
Animal rights organization responds to death of racehorse in West Virginia
On July 27, “Little Christy” ran her last race at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, W.Va. ‘Little Christy” “brokedown,” and was euthanized on the track. Her death is not the first for a racehorse in the Mountain State, which has gained...
