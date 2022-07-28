ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsboro, WV

Inaugural West Virginia Jamboree in the Mountains Festival announced

By Buddy Iahn
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy

BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
BELPRE, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

West Milford holds 2nd Annual Old Mill Festival

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Old Mill Festival was held between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the West Milford Municipal Building and Community Center. This is the second year of the festival, but it is now named the “Old Mill Festival,” which the community is planning to have annually. Last year […]
WEST MILFORD, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Pennsboro, WV
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State Fair 2022 concert series and show lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair kicks off this week for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  In addition to rides, vendors and games, the fair is home to a number of concerts and shows. Headlining acts at the Celeste Center include Nelly, Scotty McCreery, Ice Cube, Willie Nelson […]
wvpublic.org

Hammer Dulcimer Origins And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, traditional music fans are probably familiar with the mountain or lap dulcimer, but there is also the hammer dulcimer – a bigger, stationary instrument that’s a relative of a Ukrainian instrument called the tsymbaly. Inside Appalachia Folkways reporter Clara Haizlett brings a story about how the two are connected.
MUSIC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment

BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
BELPRE, OH
Person
Drake White
Person
Chris Cagle
Person
Darryl Worley
Person
David Lee Murphy
Person
Ty Herndon
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Sammy Kershaw
Person
Mark Wills
Lootpress

Advance ticket sales ending Soon for WV State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The deadline to purchase advanced discounted tickets to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia is this Saturday, July 30. Tickets may be purchased by visiting statefairofwv.com/tickets/, calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the State Fair Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Saturday, July 30, from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

South Charleston completes unbeaten run to the American Legion State Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a pair of victories on Friday, South Charleston Post 94 secured the West Virginia American Legion State Baseball Tournament title. South Charleston opened the day with a 7-2 win over Parkersburg to clinch a spot in next week’s Mid-Atlantic regional tourney. In their second game, Post 94 locked up the state title with an 8-5 win over the host team from Morgantown.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Robinson Grand car show and a movie

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Theatre partnered with North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Cars and Coffee to host a car show in the parking lot across from the theatre that ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 29. The show was free for anyone to come and enjoy, but the theatre also […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Music Festival#Big Time Entertainment
WTRF

Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTAP

This Is Home: Alpaca Run Farm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alpaca Run Farm started when Earl Khorsrovi agreed to rescue 31 animals in need. What Earl thought was a one-time animal rescue grew into more than he ever imagined. Before he even had a fence in his yard, he had already rescued 28 Jacob sheep, 2...
PARKERSBURG, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Loses Top Quarterback Recruit

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, high school senior Raheim Jeter, a 6’3 235 pound strong-armed 2023 quarterback out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, de-committed from the West Virginia Mountaineers and has re-opened his recruitment. Jeter initially chose the Mountaineers on his birthday earlier this year over offers from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Razing a Fuss

PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies. The Department of Health and Human Resources says children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing. Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Automatic benefits will go to some who are eligible in certain cases.
EDUCATION

