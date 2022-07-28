ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Huskers WR De’Coldest Crawford fittingly signs NIL deal with HVAC company

By jonmichel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nj9q_0gwckyrp00

Nebraska freshman wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford made good use of his unique name, signing a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with SOS Heating and Cooling, an Omaha-based HVAC company.

Crawford, who rose to internet stardom when he was a student at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, was a three-star recruit according to Rivals . He was committed to play at LSU for nearly two years before decommitting in December 2021 and signing with Nebraska 10 days later.

Many initially believed that Crawford’s full name was “De’Coldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford”, which launched him into a viral sensation before it was reported that his middle name is “Juan” instead.

While he has yet to take a snap for the Huskers, Crawford may be one of the most popular players on the team, given the reactions from his NIL deal on Twitter.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below! Join the conversation today!

List

Nebraska projected to play old conference foe in Bowl Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPCPl_0gwckyrp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawford, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Shreveport, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Hvac#Espn College Football#American Football#Huskers Wr#Sos Heating And Cooling#Green Oaks High School#Lsu#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy