Huskers WR De’Coldest Crawford fittingly signs NIL deal with HVAC company

Nebraska freshman wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford made good use of his unique name, signing a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with SOS Heating and Cooling, an Omaha-based HVAC company.

Crawford, who rose to internet stardom when he was a student at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, was a three-star recruit according to Rivals . He was committed to play at LSU for nearly two years before decommitting in December 2021 and signing with Nebraska 10 days later.

Many initially believed that Crawford’s full name was “De’Coldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford”, which launched him into a viral sensation before it was reported that his middle name is “Juan” instead.

While he has yet to take a snap for the Huskers, Crawford may be one of the most popular players on the team, given the reactions from his NIL deal on Twitter.

