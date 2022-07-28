ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn’s Reggie Crawford signs with Giants for $2.3 million

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Reggie Crawford, the two-way player who turned heads at UConn, signed with the San Francisco Giants Thursday for a bonus of just under $2.3 million.

Crawford, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was taken with the 30th pick of the first round of the MLB Draft on July 17. His 100-plus MPH fastball, on display before his injury in the Cape Cod League and with USA Baseball last summer, made him a first-round pick. Before his surgery, he was widely considered a top-10 pick.

At UConn, he played primarily at first base, hitting 14 homers with 78 RBI in 64 games. He struck out 17 batters in 7 2/3 innings as a reliever.

Before the draft, Crawford transferred to Tennessee, a move seen as leverage to encourage a team to draft him high enough and offer enough to keep him from going back to college baseball. The “slot value” assigned to the No. 30 pick is $2,486,800. The Giants achieved a small savings, signing Crawford for $2,297,500, as reported by MLB.com’s Jim Callis, a figure likely agreed upon the day of the draft, when Crawford said he was “one-hundred percent going to sign.”

The Giants are willing to let Crawford try to be both a hitter and pitcher. He won’t be fully recovered from the surgery until next season, but he may get some minor league at-bats this summer. If Crawford, 21, progresses through the Giants system quickly, he could come through Hartford with the Giants Double A affiliate at Richmond.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

