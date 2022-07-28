Jana Kramer Confirms New Music Is On The Way: 'Stay Tuned For Details….'

Photo: Getty Images

Jana Kramer dropped huge news on her social media channels on Thursday (July 28). The country artist and podcast host revealed that she’s been working on new music, and it’s set to release “soon.” Kramer also shared that fans will have an opportunity to select the next single. She promised that additional details would come at a later time:

“New music ……coming soon…..and the next single is going to be picked by YOU…..stay tuned for details….”

Kramer’s fans and social media followers wrote eager comments: “I'm so excited! You're music is so good, and I can't wait to hear what your working on! ❤️,” “How about an album and tour??,” “Awesome can't wait to hear them love your music,” and “Yay!!!!!!! Can’t wait 😊😊😊😊😊😊,” to name a few.

Earlier this year, Kramer released “The Story,” which she said in February on Instagram “was by far the hardest song I’ve ever had to sing in the studio. Ever.” She shared at the time: “I remember thinking there was no way I would get through it. [ Bruce Wiegner ] and [ Sara Brice ] held my hand as I cried through this song in the studio as it was still very fresh back in June. And it’s now officially out. My song for my babies.” Listen to it here :