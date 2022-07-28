idyllwildtowncrier.com
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Another hiker dies in Forest Falls
For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
28-acre fire burns 3 structures in Hesperia: Cal Fire
Firefighters are combatting a 28-acre brush fire that was sparked on Friday in Hesperia. The fire, which was initially reported to be between 40 and 50 acres in size, was revealed to be 28 acres by aerial mapping, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, called the Highway Fire, destroyed three structures — two homes and […]
paininthepass.info
Family Dispute Results In Three Structures Burned & About 30 Acres Brush Fire Near Silverwood Lake
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Man alleged to have set fire over dispute about the family’s property. The Highway Fire was reported at about 5pm on Friday, July 29, 2022. Just south of Highway 173 near Silverwood Lake. San Bernardino National Forest Fire Department with help from...
myrcns.com
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
KESQ
Train stops in Beaumont, blocking roads from Highway 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city.
onscene.tv
Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia
07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
KTLA.com
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state’s nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous. MoneyGeek plotted out the locations of more than...
One Arrested in Tustin Crash
A man is in custody Saturday after a vehicle crash following a possible police pursuit in Tustin.
foxla.com
"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
Corona police searching for armed man
Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous. The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at […]
mynewsla.com
Gas Leak Forces Residents to Shelter in Place in Lake Elsinore
Residents of eight homes in Lake Elsinore were advised to shelter in place Friday due to a gas leak. Fire crews responded to the 33000 block of Richard Street at around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a ruptured gas line, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight homes were affected...
‘Enough!’: Angelenos sound off on what needs to be done about the 6th Street Bridge
It’s been a tumultuous debut for the recently unveiled 6th Street Bridge. Everything from climbers to crashes and haircuts to wheelies has drawn attention — some of it unwanted — to the $588-million marvel, which opened earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department has plans to conduct traffic enforcement on the bridge as a […]
Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH
The FIND Food Bank provided bottled waters to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park, a community that's dealt with contaminated water for nearly three years. On Wednesday, county officials held a community meeting to hear from the park's residents. During the meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated July 1, that the The post Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH appeared first on KESQ.
