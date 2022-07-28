ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says

Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

Another hiker dies in Forest Falls

For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

28-acre fire burns 3 structures in Hesperia: Cal Fire

Firefighters are combatting a 28-acre brush fire that was sparked on Friday in Hesperia. The fire, which was initially reported to be between 40 and 50 acres in size, was revealed to be 28 acres by aerial mapping, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, called the Highway Fire, destroyed three structures — two homes and […]
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
onscene.tv

Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia

07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA.com

These roads are the deadliest in California

California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state’s nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous. MoneyGeek plotted out the locations of more than...
foxla.com

"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Corona police searching for armed man

Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous. The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at […]
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Gas Leak Forces Residents to Shelter in Place in Lake Elsinore

Residents of eight homes in Lake Elsinore were advised to shelter in place Friday due to a gas leak. Fire crews responded to the 33000 block of Richard Street at around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a ruptured gas line, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight homes were affected...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

‘Enough!’: Angelenos sound off on what needs to be done about the 6th Street Bridge

It’s been a tumultuous debut for the recently unveiled 6th Street Bridge. Everything from climbers to crashes and haircuts to wheelies has drawn attention — some of it unwanted — to the $588-million marvel, which opened earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department has plans to conduct traffic enforcement on the bridge as a […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH

The FIND Food Bank provided bottled waters to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park, a community that's dealt with contaminated water for nearly three years. On Wednesday, county officials held a community meeting to hear from the park's residents. During the meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated July 1, that the The post Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

