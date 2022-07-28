idyllwildtowncrier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NEW BUSINESSES REVIEWED BY THE YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION
The following applications were reviewed last night at the Town Planning Commission meeting. Dutch Bros coffee applied for a permit for a drive-thru coffee shop with two drive-thru lanes at 57154 29 Palms Highway. Desert Spaces requested a permit to subdivide a five-acre lot into three lots, including a single-family residence, an ADU, a pool house, multiple accessory structures, and a pool. A request for a Conditional Use Permit for constructing a Chipotle Restaurant with drive-thru access in the southeast portion of Von’s shopping center parking lot is currently under staff review.
Coachella City Council Goes Dark in August
The city leaders in Coachella have cancelled all scheduled public meetings for the month of August. City staff sent out a notice one day after the last meeting for the month of July. According to Mayor Steven Hernandez, governments usually take breaks in one of the hottest months of the...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
Coachella Valley Water District Implements Drought Penalties
Riverside County is in its fourth driest year to date over the past 128 years. With that said, it’s possible your water bill could go up. “Drought penalties are part of the Level Two conservation actions in our Water Shortage Contingency Plan,” Coachella Valley Water District Communications Specialist, Lorraine Garcia, explained.
News of Record: July 28, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, July 18 to 24. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • July 20 — EMS, transport. Marian View Dr. • July 21 — EMS. Cougar Dr....
County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents
On Wednesday evening, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County agencies will discuss efforts to utilize a $30 million state grant to provide relocation assistance to families of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. The grant seeks to improve their living conditions. The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Mirage High School. “Riverside The post County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
City of Palm Springs prohibits listings on ‘Swimply’ short rental service
As the Coachella Valley continues to be a popular area for vacation rentals, some cities are starting to crack down on rental services. Palm Springs recently announced the city is prohibiting homeowners from listing their pools on the 'Swimply' application. You can read more on 'Swimply' here. Like many homeowners...
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Perris logistics center signs two more tenants
More than 1.1 million square feet of space has been leased at Knox Logistics Center, an eight-building warehouse-distribution project under construction in Perris. A logistics services company whose name was not released will occupy all of the center’s third building, Knox III, which will cover 692,645 square feet at 22305 Old Oleander Ave., according to a statement released Tuesday by Trammell Crow Co.
Residents of Banning homeless encampment evicted as city prepares to open emergency shelter
People are being moved out of a homeless encampment we've been reporting on for a few months off of Interstate 10 in Banning. On Tuesday, city officials began the eviction process for people living in the area, located near Hargrave Street. City officials say some people are now being moved...
Coachella passes program that will give $400 monthly to low-income immigrant families
The city of Coachella will implement a program that will provide $400 monthly to about 140 low-income immigrant families for two years. Coachella's UBI Recovery Program is proposed to officially launch in October, city officials announced on Thursday. As we first reported in April, the Immigrant Families Recovery Program will be run by the Northern The post Coachella passes program that will give $400 monthly to low-income immigrant families appeared first on KESQ.
Another hiker dies in Forest Falls
For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
Train stops in Beaumont, blocking roads from Highway 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city.
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers rank No. 3 in Inland Empire, magazine says
The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California. As 33rd out of more...
San Bernardino County moving ahead with tunnel project, with or without Elon Musk technology
The Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink Station is moving full steam ahead into the future with plans for a route that would take travelers to the Ontario Airport in under 10 minutes.
