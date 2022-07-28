FROM THE PUBLISHER | The labor shortage that isn't going to end
Everywhere you look, they’re short of help.
Restaurants have to close early, for lack of staff. The city government says it’s going to have to use parents and volunteers to put on rec-league kids sports programs. The county is short-staffed; the school district can’t find enough bus drivers. This all despite the fact that they’re handing out double-digit percentage pay raises around here like candy at the homecoming parade.
