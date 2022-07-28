ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Police: Misuse of ‘SplatRBall’ toy guns can lead to charges

By Kelly Fisher
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Cars
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Shooting#Misuse#Vehicles#The Splatrball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy