Find Your Furrever Friend at the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County

The Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County (ARC) is the only animal shelter in the Mecosta area.

The shelter houses both dogs and cats. ARC is really looking for people to adopt, and there are a few special ones that they’d love to highlight.

ARC is open Sundays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursdays 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lorraine:

8 year old, female cat

Very affectionate

Good with other cats & children

Clover:

1 year old, female dog

High energy

Dog selective

Cane:

7 year old, male dog

Very well behaved

Some separation anxiety

Bellamy:

1 year old, male dog

High energy

Good with other dogs & older kids

Blue: