Find Your Furrever Friend at the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County
The Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County (ARC) is the only animal shelter in the Mecosta area.
The shelter houses both dogs and cats. ARC is really looking for people to adopt, and there are a few special ones that they’d love to highlight.
ARC is open Sundays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursdays 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lorraine:
- 8 year old, female cat
- Very affectionate
- Good with other cats & children
Clover:
- 1 year old, female dog
- High energy
- Dog selective
Cane:
- 7 year old, male dog
- Very well behaved
- Some separation anxiety
Bellamy:
- 1 year old, male dog
- High energy
- Good with other dogs & older kids
Blue:
- 3 year old, female dog
- Loves to play fetch
- Needs fenced-in yard
