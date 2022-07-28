'Big Brother' Fans Come After Daniel and Nicole for Lashing out at Taylor

Who does he think he is to make a scene in front of the others because of his dislike for Taylor. Her intent was not to hurt anyone. Sometimes disliking a person makes it easy to read harmful intentions when it’s not there. Hopefully there will be payback.
ever since season 24 has started on Big brother this year. they have been mistreating Taylor from the beginning. why? I don't know. I'm at the point where I'm thinking they're a little racist or something cuz she is darker than other African Americans in there and the way he treated her last night was just so bogus when she went and talked to that girl. she did not mean anything at harm. she and everybody else in the house know that the girl's mom has cancer and she really believed it had something to do with that. he was way out of pocket for the way he sat there and degraded her in front of everybody. even national TV he was flat out wrong
I agree Daniel & the Taylor's festie needs to back off of Taylor on Big Brother. Glad to see others formed an alliance with Taylor.
Comments / 16