Two-Way Star Flau'Jae Johnson Ready to Maximize Time at LSU

Already signed to Jay-Z's record label, Johnson has the chance to maximize her college experience both on and off the court

For Flau’Jae Johnson, the opportunity to play under Kim Mulkey and represent the LSU Tigers is something she couldn’t have ever imagined. The viral sensation, who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, has always dreamed of playing under the brightest lights and that is precisely what she’ll get to do at LSU.

A passion for the game like no other, Johnson is living the dream as she continues the next steps in her basketball career.

Johnson sat down with ABC News to discuss her journey and her love for the game of basketball.

“There’s just something about seeing that ball go to the hoop and the splash and everybody screaming,” said Johnson. “I always wanted [them] to like me, that was my goal.”

“Having a university offer you a full scholarship to attend… That stunned me. Like you’re willing to pay for my education, pay for this just for me to play basketball and represent,” said Johnson.

Flau'Jae Johnson appears on Americas Got Talent on August 14, 2018. Johnson, aged 14 at the time, advanced to the quarterfinals of the hit television show.

Through the new name, image and likeness rules within the NCAA, players now have the opportunity to sign endorsement deals and earn money. Johnson has the chance to benefit off of NIL more than anyone.

Related: Three Players Who Can Make an Instant Impact for Kim Mulkey's Squad

With a tremendous social media following and already inking a record deal, Johnson can maximize her NIL opportunities significantly without having to worry about forfeiting her eligibility.

Johnson spoke on the timing of NIL coming into play just as she was about to make her college decision.

“God just blessed me… I can take care of my family for generations just what I do in these four years right here. People don’t understand how big, big of an opportunity that is,” said Johnson. “I’m not taking it for granted; like everything I’ve gotta do I’m going to make sure I do it.”

A four-star recruit out of Marietta, Georgia, Johnson has all the tools to be successful on the basketball court, and with Kim Mulkey guiding her these next few years, it’ll be interesting to monitor the growth she makes on the floor.

Related: LSU Women's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Released

Off the floor, she has the chance to become one of the highest NIL earners in the college game. Already attaining a significant following on Instagram with brand deals calling her left and right, LSU basketball has a star in the making with Flau'Jae Johnson.