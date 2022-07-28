As Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $1 billion Friday night, Georgia marks $25 billion in lottery profits boosting education needs from Pre-K to college

Gretchen Corbin

The word billion is getting a lot of use in lottery circles today.

First up is Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million.

Your odds of winning the second largest Mega Millions multi-state prize in 20 years: 1 in 303 million. The cost per ticket: $2.

The other billions is plural as in $25 billion.

That’s how much has been raised since the Georgia Lottery Corp. began in 1993. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

“We remain committed to our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K, and will continue working diligently each day to ensure that Georgia’s students attain a quality education from start to finish with these important programs,” says Rome’s Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery.