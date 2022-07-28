ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Funeral service set for teen killed at Columbia apartment shooting

By Winston Rogers
wach.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Funeral Service#Violent Crime#Nexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy