ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

University of Houston-Clear Lake puts its own art collection on display

By Renee Farmer
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Chicago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#College#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Uhcl#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy