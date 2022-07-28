County Council votes down suggested abortion assistance bill

www.westnewsmagazine.com
Letters to the Editor: Aug. 3, 2022
It escapes me as to why any West County resident would be receptive to any proposed tax increase, when equivalent services already exist, and try to frame it as an improvement. That’s essentially what the city of Manchester’s Mayor Mike Clement is doing, and I’m tired of the repeated land grab attempts by the city of Manchester on my neighborhood.
Should Manchester’s annexation proposal be on April 4 ballots? After much discussion and debate, St. Louis County Boundary Commission will decide
That’s the question currently facing the St. Louis County Boundary Commission regarding a proposed annexation plan, submitted by the city of Manchester for a future ballot. Mayor Michael Clement said he feels annexation is the right thing to do for many reasons; County Executive Dr. Sam Page firmly opposes it. The commission will decide if the plan merits placement on future ballots for Manchester voters and those in the affected area.
Business Briefs: Aug. 3, 2022
Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which performs repairs, installations, energy audits, as well as insulation needs, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 950 Bolger Court in Fenton with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17. Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating provides services in the St. Louis region. Visit antonshvac.com or call (314) 338-3941.
