Kelis says Beyoncé has ‘no soul’ after sampling without permission: ‘Disrespect’

If you’re going to come for Queen Bey, get prepared for the BeyHive, because when they sting, it hurts.

Singer Kelis calls out Beyoncé for allegedly using a sample of her 2000 song “Get Along With You” on the “Renaissance” album without her permission.

The “Milkshake” singer claims she found out about the sample on Bey’s song “Energy” when the entire world did on social media.

Although Beyoncé sings, “You won’t break my soul,” maybe it’s because she doesn’t have one, according to Kelis.

“Some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity,” Kelis wrote in a comment on an Instagram fan page .

Kelis penned the comment through her cooking account “ @BountyAndFull “, which initially praised the 42-year-old for being featured on Queen Bey’s album.

The singer-turned-chef went in on her keyboard, sharing a piece of her mind with no crumbs left behind.

Kelis commented from her Instagram cooking page BountyAndFull. Instagram

Forty-two-year-old artist Kelis claims she was never notified about her sample on the album. Getty Images/Prince Williams

Kelis received a song credit for track No. 5, “Energy.” Instagram/kelistrends

The “Renaissance” will officially begin on July 29, 2022.

While some people in the comments thought she should “admire” that the 28 Grammy award-winning artist included Kelis on the “Renaissance” album, Kelis wrote, “admire is not the word.”

“My mind is blown too because of the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved,” commented Kelis.

Beyoncé did give Kelis a song credit, but that was not enough for her. “It’s not a collab it’s theft,” Kelis alleged.

The clash has surfaced hours before the “Renaissance” album is scheduled to be released and before the BeyHive starts stinging those who dare to go against Queen Bey.