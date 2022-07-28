Here’s what Ghislaine Maxwell can buy in federal prison

It’s no Saks Fifth Avenue.

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will be able to splurge on Dial hand soap, Pantene shampoo and delicacies including strawberry Pop-Tarts and Velveeta mac & cheese as she serves out her time in federal prison .

Items available on the commissary list for the low-security lockup in northern Florida are a far cry from the luxury goods and gourmet foods the 60-year-old British heiress is likely accustomed to .

All US federal prisons maintain a commissary and allow inmates to buy food, clothes and toiletries with money deposited into accounts by their associates.

FCI Tallahassee, where the convicted sex trafficker will serve her 20-year sentence, maintains an extensive array of products, including wristwatches, batteries and a host of shower products.

Maxwell, a British heiress, was convicted of sexual abuse of minors and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, said the federal government. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida where Maxwell will be serving out her sentence. Search Inmate

For food, Maxwell will have her pick of all sorts of sweet and savory treats, including Oreos, Dill pickles, plain bagels, Nutella, jalapeño refried beans, apple sauce, Jimmy Dean Hickory bacon, sliced pepperoni and jalapeño bacon bites, among other items, according to the commissary list .

She’ll be able to buy Folgers coffee – but not Maxwell House, which the madam made Jeffrey Epstein’s domestic employees stock at his Florida mansion, according to testimony from former staff at her Manhattan trial.

Maxwell will also have her pick of a host of skin care products, soaps and shampoos, according to the commissary list.

The youngest child of late publishing baron Robert Maxwell once lived a life of glitz and glamour as Epstein’s right-hand, parading around parties on New York’s social scene, and rubbing elbows with celebrities and politicians.

From at least 1994, to about 2004, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse underaged victims, federal prosecutors said. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after she was convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court for sex trafficking and other crimes.

The fallen socialite has said she intends to appeal the conviction, but has not yet filed a memo detailing her appeal.

Maxwell was transferred to the Florida lockup earlier this week after serving more than two years in a Brooklyn federal jail.