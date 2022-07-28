ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former employee of Emmaus care home raped 94-year-old resident with dementia, officials charge

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
An Allentown man who worked at an Emmaus care home for people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia raped a 94-year-old resident who has since died, authorities said.

Anthony Clark, 48, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault and sexual assault, all felonies. Other charges include rape of an unconscious victim and rape of a person with a mental disability.

Officials said an employee of South Mountain Memory Care entered the resident’s room Feb. 2 and saw Clark assaulting the woman, whose dementia left her unable to communicate.

The woman died June 15 but there is no evidence the alleged assault contributed to her death, District Attorney Jim Martin and Emmaus police Chief Jason Apgar said in a statement Thursday.

Clark was immediately fired from the facility. The investigation recovered evidence that was matched to Clark through DNA, the statement said. The administration at South Mountain Memory Care cooperated in the investigation.

Clark was arraigned Thursday. He was unable to post bail and sent to Lehigh County Jail.

