Baltimore's new speed cameras to begin tracking traffic violations in August

BALTIMORE -- The city's new automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in early August to reduce driver speeds in school zones and other traffic infractions, according to transportation authorities.

The speed cameras are part of the city's Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES) program, which consists of portable and fixed cameras that detect drivers who are driving at least 12 miles above the speed limit, Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials said.

The program aims to reduce traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, and other infrastructures by the commercial vehicles that sometimes travel along restricted roadways.

These cameras will be operating in Baltimore's school zones Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. all year, according to transportation authorities.

Violations of the speed limit will cost motorists $40—a fee set by State Law. No license points will be assessed, transportation officials said.

Speed cameras will monitor the following locations in multiple directions: