Burlington County, NJ

Fiery Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Car Causes Huge Backup On I-295 In Burlington County

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5sVe_0gwcTLH100

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on I-295 South is causing a huge backup. This is in Springfield Township in Burlington County, just north of the Mount Holly Road exit.

You can see a large tractor-trailer there with a car trapped underneath.

Police say the vehicles collided and the car caught fire.

There’s no word yet about any possible injuries.

Police say right now only one lane is open.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

