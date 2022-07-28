Fiery Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Car Causes Huge Backup On I-295 In Burlington County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on I-295 South is causing a huge backup. This is in Springfield Township in Burlington County, just north of the Mount Holly Road exit.

You can see a large tractor-trailer there with a car trapped underneath.

Police say the vehicles collided and the car caught fire.

There’s no word yet about any possible injuries.

Police say right now only one lane is open.

