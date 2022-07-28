Edina Rotarian receives polio eradication service award

Edina Rotarian Tim Murphy was recently awarded the Regional Service Award for a Polio Free World for 2021-2022 by Rotary International, which recognizes Rotarians who show significant active personal service toward the goal of polio eradication, according to a Rotary of Edina news release. Murphy was one of eight Rotarians or Rotaractors from across the world to receive this award.

Murphy, a member of the Rotary Club of Edina since 1995, has been a champion and supporter of polio eradication, Rotary International’s signature project. Since 1988, Rotary and its partners have worked to reduce the number of wild poliovirus cases. In 1988, there were 350,000 global cases in 125 countries. Last year, there were five total wild poliovirus cases in two countries, the news release said.

Murphy served as club president in 2006-2007 and District 5950 governor in 2015-2016. He has served District 5950 as international project chair, district grants subcommittee chair, district Rotary Foundation chair/programs, a group study exchange team leader and a member of the District 5950 Foundation Board of Directors. He has also presented at the District 9200 Conference in East Africa, at several zone institutes, president elect training seminars, and the Rotary Foundation Arch Klumph Award ceremonies.

Dedicated to service in addition to eradicating polio, Murphy oversaw District 5950’s Safe Water Plus Program expansion to Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Guatemala and Honduras. He developed an international service project tracking system for four international locations and created a reporting system that monitored club, district and foundation contributions totaling more than $3 million, the news release said.

“Tim Murphy is the most deserving yet most self-effacing advocate for Rotary’s polio eradication initiative I’ve ever had the pleasure to know,” District 5950 Polio Chair Tim Mulcrone, a member of the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, said in the news release. “He has quietly negotiated the donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars for polio eradication and then casually passed off the credit to others. ... Tim’s father was a polio survivor. That personal connection, combined with a deep respect for Rotary’s promise to pursue a polio-free world, have made Tim a cherished and legendary Rotarian.”

Past District Governor Tom Gump, of the Edina Morningside Rotary Club, said Murphy is his “role model.”

“He leads with his heart and by example,” Gump said in the news release. “For the past six years, Tim Murphy has made it to my club almost every year to talk about eradicating polio and how we should support The Rotary Foundation’s efforts in this area.”

Robert McLean, Region 36/Zone 29 End Polio Now coordinator and member of the Rotary Club of Central Lakes in Pequot Lakes, presented Murphy with the award at the Rotary Club of Edina’s July 14 meeting. Murphy received a framed certificate, signed by the chair of the Rotary International Board of Trustees for The Rotary Foundation, John Germ. Murphy received a standing ovation from his family and fellow Rotarians in attendance, the news release said.