Agnew running for Edina City Council

Kate Agnew has announced her run for the Edina City Council in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a news release.

Agnew currently serves as the chair of the Edina Planning Commission and co-chair of the Cahill District Plan working group.

“I love our community and want to make a positive impact if I am elected to the City Council,” Agnew said in the news release. “With young kids, I’m always thinking about what our community is like for all generations, and I’m also thinking about what Edina will be 40-50 years down the road. It is so important to balance the two with how our world is changing.”

She added that she has an “open door policy” as a leader, encouraging dialogue and collaboration. “I’m committed to hearing all perspectives, to understanding what drives people, and to listening with compassion,” she said.

In addition to serving on the Planning Commission, Agnew can be found enjoying local parks with her husband, Joe, daughters Olivia, 2, and Honor, 1, and dog, Frankie. Agnew works as a senior director of software engineering at UnitedHealth Group, and serves on multiple boards, including the Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council, Laura Jeffrey Academy, and the Edina Federated Women’s Club.

She was also a member of the 2021-22 Public Policy Fellows program at the Humphrey School of Public Policy, and was a 2022 ‘40 Under 40’ honoree in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

To learn more about Agnew and her campaign for Edina City Council, go to kateagnew.com.