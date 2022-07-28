ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 firefighters injured after house collapses in Detroit

By WXYZ Staff
 3 days ago
DETROIT, Mich. ( WXYZ ) — Eight firefighters were injured when a house collapsed following a fire in Detroit, Michigan, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said two firefighters were trapped in the rubble. One managed to free himself and the other was pulled out and loaded into an ambulance.

The eight injured firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the firefighter pulled from the rubble is in serious condition. The other injuries included smoke inhalation and heat stroke.

This story was originally reported on wxyz.com.

