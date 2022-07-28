ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

UPDATE: Hargus Creek Bridge Construction Completion Delayed

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Newpoint Gas and Babcock & Wilcox Sign Teaming Agreement on Pike County Ohio Hydrogen Production and Sustainable Manufacturing Facility

PIKETON, OH – In a milestone for a major clean energy and manufacturing project that aims to reinvigorate manufacturing and the economy in central Appalachia, Newpoint Gas today announced that Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has agreed to serve as a foundational technology partner in support of Newpoint’s h2Trillium Energy and Manufacturing (h2TEAM) complex. The h2TEAM complex will serve as the anchor development project to launch a larger reindustrialization vision at the site of the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) facility near Piketon, Ohio.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city

Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Circleville, OH
Circleville, OH
Traffic
Circleville, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash along route 35 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to the area of route 35 just west of Chillicothe on a multi-vehicle crash. According to initial reports, several vehicles were involved in a collision on route 35 near the County Road 550 exit west of Chillicothe. One vehicle, witnesses say, suffered...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Asphalt#Urban Construction#The Hargus Creek Bridge#Odot State
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Pedestrian Hit by a City Truck Files Report

Chillicothe – A man who was hit by a city truck contacted the Chilliochte Police police yesterday after an incident that occurred on Tuesday. According to the report On Tuesday, July 26 the man said he was hit by a city truck. On Saturday he called the Chillicothe police...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Tensions Escalate as Columbus Teachers March Towards Likely Strike

"Developers get handouts, kids get sold out!" rang out from the crowd gathered in front of the office of the Board of Education for Columbus Public Schools on Wednesday evening, July 27. Members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA), a union representing more than 4,500 teachers and staff members of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Funeral procession route announced for fallen Clark County deputy

SPRINGFIELD — Deputies announced the procession route between funeral and gravesite for fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates’ funeral services are scheduled for Monday starting at noon at the First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. Following the funeral, Yates’ body will be escorted to his burial site at Ferncliff Cemetery on West McCreight Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation

WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy