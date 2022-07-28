UPDATE: Hargus Creek Bridge Construction Completion Delayed

www.sciotopost.com
Newpoint Gas and Babcock & Wilcox Sign Teaming Agreement on Pike County Ohio Hydrogen Production and Sustainable Manufacturing Facility
PIKETON, OH – In a milestone for a major clean energy and manufacturing project that aims to reinvigorate manufacturing and the economy in central Appalachia, Newpoint Gas today announced that Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has agreed to serve as a foundational technology partner in support of Newpoint’s h2Trillium Energy and Manufacturing (h2TEAM) complex. The h2TEAM complex will serve as the anchor development project to launch a larger reindustrialization vision at the site of the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) facility near Piketon, Ohio.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
As Delaware hits pause on project proposals, developers worry about delays, costs
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Delaware is so overwhelmed with project proposals that it sent a message to developers saying it is pausing applications. The email that went out last week states that “previously submitted or discussed to-be-potentially-submitted concept plans located outside of the city of Delaware are not being advanced […]
WSYX ABC6
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash along route 35 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to the area of route 35 just west of Chillicothe on a multi-vehicle crash. According to initial reports, several vehicles were involved in a collision on route 35 near the County Road 550 exit west of Chillicothe. One vehicle, witnesses say, suffered...
City Of Delaware Puts Hold On Development Proposal Reviews, Business First Reports
It is a common assumption that strong development trends in place for the last 30-plus years for Delaware County are likely to stay for some time, but this is something else entirely. Now that the possible scope of the Intel investment in nearby Licking County is beginning to emerge, taking...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Law Enforcement Expand to Cover County for 2022 National Night Out
Pickaway – Pickaway county Law enforcement is teaming up with the Circleville Police department and local fire departments to spread 2022 National Night out to the corners of Pickaway County. Held on August 2, 2022, National Night to Shine is a community-building campaign that brings people together to celebrate...
Chillicothe – Pedestrian Hit by a City Truck Files Report
Chillicothe – A man who was hit by a city truck contacted the Chilliochte Police police yesterday after an incident that occurred on Tuesday. According to the report On Tuesday, July 26 the man said he was hit by a city truck. On Saturday he called the Chillicothe police...
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
columbusfreepress.com
Tensions Escalate as Columbus Teachers March Towards Likely Strike
"Developers get handouts, kids get sold out!" rang out from the crowd gathered in front of the office of the Board of Education for Columbus Public Schools on Wednesday evening, July 27. Members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA), a union representing more than 4,500 teachers and staff members of...
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
Funeral procession route announced for fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — Deputies announced the procession route between funeral and gravesite for fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates’ funeral services are scheduled for Monday starting at noon at the First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. Following the funeral, Yates’ body will be escorted to his burial site at Ferncliff Cemetery on West McCreight Avenue.
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]
