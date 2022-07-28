‘Surface’ Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Stars In An Intriguing Thriller That Could Go Deeper

If any show were capable of holding up a mirror to society and reflecting the great pandemic corporate vibe shift underway, it would be HBO’s “Industry.” The hour-long dramedy returns from a nearly two-year hiatus, attributable largely to the pandemic it so acutely depicts on-screen, as sharp and incisive as ever. As the show picks up the thread of the upstart analysts at London’s prestigious investment bank Pierpoint &. Co, it effortlessly incorporates the seismic yet subtle shift in the lives of its characters. No buzzwords like “return to office” or “Great Resignation” familiar to white-collar workers are necessary to convey the tensions – they’re palpable in the very fabric of the new season.

