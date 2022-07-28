‘Surface’ Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Stars In An Intriguing Thriller That Could Go Deeper

theplaylist.net
‘I Came By’ Trailer: Babak Anvari’s New Thriller Stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville & Kelly Macdonald
Though the cultural zeitgeist is a few years removed from Banksy mania, street art remains a potent weapon for political and social criticism. The relationship between graffiti and vandalism is still hotly contested, but what might happen if an ambitious street artist took his designs even further… like, for instance, into someone’s living room? That’s the premise of “I Came By,” an upcoming Netflix thriller from British Iranian writer-director Babak Anvari.
New ‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell’s Korean War Drama Has Its World Premieres At TIFF This September
Good news for those who loved the look of Glen Powell in a cockpit as Hangman in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Powell stars in another fighter pilot movie this Fall, assured to meet anyone’s “Powell in a cockpit” needs. And better yet, Jonathan Majors serves as Powell’s wingman.
New ‘Andor’ Trailer: The First Three Episodes Of New Disney+ Show Arrive On September 21
With “Obi-Wan” come and gone, Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor” is the next “Star Wars” Disney+ show to premiere this year. Does it have more hype behind it than the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian“? Signs point to yes given the epic teaser that dropped in late May (and having Gilroy on board as showrunner doesn’t hurt either).
‘Industry’ Review: Season 2 Is A Gripping Look At How COVID Upended The Corporate World
If any show were capable of holding up a mirror to society and reflecting the great pandemic corporate vibe shift underway, it would be HBO’s “Industry.” The hour-long dramedy returns from a nearly two-year hiatus, attributable largely to the pandemic it so acutely depicts on-screen, as sharp and incisive as ever. As the show picks up the thread of the upstart analysts at London’s prestigious investment bank Pierpoint &. Co, it effortlessly incorporates the seismic yet subtle shift in the lives of its characters. No buzzwords like “return to office” or “Great Resignation” familiar to white-collar workers are necessary to convey the tensions – they’re palpable in the very fabric of the new season.
‘Dallas Sting’: Matthew McConaughey To Star In Soccer Drama From ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Director
Matthew McConaughey‘s had a quiet last couple of years in acting. Sure, he led the ensemble cast in Guy Ritchie‘s 2019 film “The Gentlemen,” but outside of “Sing 2,” where he did only voice work, he hasn’t done another movie since. So, a new project with McConaughey is big news and no surprise for the actor, it’s a hometown Texas tale.
‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler
Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
‘Argentina, 1985’ Teaser Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Latest Stars Ricardo Darín & Is Headed For Venice
Five years on from their thrilling diplomatic drama “The Summit,” icons of Argentinian cinema Santiago Mitre (“White Elephant,” “Paulina,” ) and Ricardo Darín (“Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”) have teamed up once more for the Venice-bound “Argentina, 1985.” This time, however, their collaboration is much more fact than fiction, as the film seeks to bring one of Argentina’s most historic judicial trials to the big screen.
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ Pushed To March 2023 As MGM Develops A ‘Drago’ Spinoff That Has Angered Stallone
While not all is well in the world of the “Rocky” franchise—Sylvester Stallone is currently warring with producer Irwin Winkler, incensed that Winkler won’t give him back the rights to the character he created— the spin-off “Creed” franchise is seemingly pretty healthy. The...
‘Spirit Halloween’ Teaser: The Halloween Pop-Up Chain Gets Its Own Movie On October 11
At this point, going to a Spirit Halloween in the weeks leading up to Halloween is an annual tradition. Every year, the pop-up store chain takes over abandoned retail spots and sells all sorts of Halloween goodies. And now that the chain is so ubiquitous with the holiday in American culture, it’s getting its own movie.
Taron Egerton Explains Why He Dropped Out Of ‘Solo’ Auditions & Lawrence Kasdan Says A Disney+ Series Isn’t In The Works
For a time, Lucasfilm seemed poise to explore the galaxy’s future concurrently —Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker saga—while also filling gaps in the “Star Wars” mythology. A prequel film like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” made a billion-plus at the box office. Still, that early prequel-movie success was quickly cut short by “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), which failed at the global box office earning only $393 million after extensive and pricey reshoots. This led the studio to rethink theatrical plans, including pausing an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” movie and regrouping to chart a new path forward. As Disney+ was about to launch, the company found a new arena in streaming as “The Mandalorian” became a massive smash hit.
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Says Matt Reeves Is Meticulously Planning ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series But Won’t Be Directing It
Director Matt Reeves breathed new life into the “Batman” franchise with his gritty, David Fincher-inspired take on Gotham City with “The Batman.” And Warner Bros. is so impressed with Reeves’ work that they have a feature film sequel along with two television spinoffs in development. The two HBO Max shows have one focused on Colin Farrell’s Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot, aka, The Penguin and the other’s a long-gestating Gotham City PD series that’s reportedly “evolved” into an Arkham Asylum project.
The Russos Reveal Jon Favreau Tried To Convince Them To Not Kill Tony Stark In ‘Avengers: Endgame’
While it remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will truly stay dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the narrative move was undoubtedly shocking to many audience members, given how beloved Stark and Downey was to fans. While everyone at Marvel obviously agreed it was the right move, one person really was against killing the character: Jon Favreau, who directed “Iron Man” in 2008, successfully launching the MCU and playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Universe.
