ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reminder that Nativist Politics of Ron DeSantis and GOP Relies on Falsehoods and Stereotypes

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
americasvoice.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

AP sources: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

WASHINGTON (AP) — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy