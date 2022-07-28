Reminder that Nativist Politics of Ron DeSantis and GOP Relies on Falsehoods and Stereotypes

americasvoice.org
AP sources: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
WASHINGTON (AP) — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
