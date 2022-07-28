Tennessee's First Cannabis Restaurant Opens Its Doors In Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

Buds and Brews, Tennessee's first cannabis bar and restaurant , has opened its doors in Nashville.

The first of its kind restaurant is now open in Germantown, giving guests a chance to sample its unique THC-infused products on its elevated classic American menu ahead of its official grand opening on August 20, per WKRN . If you're not sure know where to start, Mike Solomon , part owner of the restaurant, offers a suggestion.

"You can get chicken tenders and then you can order some THC ranch," said Solomon, adding, "What is infused is the condiments. We have the 25 most common used condiments from ketchup, honey mustard, ranch dressing, steak sauce."

Marijuana, both medicinal and recreational, is still illegal in Tennessee; however cannabis with 0.3% THC or less is legal in Nashville. At Buds & Brews, the desserts, mocktails and condiments contain a small amount of legal, hemp-derived THC that offer a great start for beginners.

"Everything is 1 to 5 milligrams a serving, which is very small so you can try a bunch of things," said Solomon. "A rookie, a novice or an experienced cannabis person can have a fun time here portion controlled micro-dosing."

Co-owner Dalton Crow , whose family owned nearly a dozen establishments around Middle Tennessee, is excited for his first venture into the bar industry.

"I'm excited to make my footprint and teamed up with some great guys to do it," he said.

As for anyone who may have doubts about the restaurant's unique features, he asks that the community give them a chance.

"We want to appeal to everyone," Crow said. "We want everyone to try and come give us a shot and try us out."

Buds & Brews is located at 1244 3rd Avenue North in Germantown.