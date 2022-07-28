One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One man is dead after a fire in Junction City Wednesday evening.

Junction City firefighters responding to 516 W 7th Street at 7:25 p.m. encountered a man at the door who told first responders he would shoot anyone who walked through the door and then himself, according to the Junction City Fire Department.

It was not known if anyone was in the home, so firefighters entered with law enforcement officers and a ballistic shield.

The man was found dead on the first floor, according to the department.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the eves of the house on the first and second floors.

Once the man was confirmed dead, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called and took over the investigation, according to JCFD. No first responders were injured.

